DES MOINES, Iowa — Brady Ellingson made a career-high seven 3-pointers in matching his personal best of 25 points and Drake defeated Missouri State 74-63 on Sunday.

Ellingson, a senior, made all but one of his shots from the arc and was 9-of-10 shooting overall for the Bulldogs (14-5, 3-3 Missouri Valley), who improved to 8-1 at home with their second straight win.

D.J. Wilkins added 13 points and Tremell Murphy 11 for Drake, which made 11 of 24 3-point tries. Nick McGlynn, who came in leading the MVC in points per game at 18.0 and rebounding 9.6, scored seven points with nine rebounds.

Darrel Dixon scored 15 points before fouling out with Tulio Da Silva adding 12 and Keandre Cook 11 for the Bears (8-11, 2-4).

Jared Ridder got the Bears within five with 15 minutes remaining with a 3-pointer but a 14-5 run with eight points from Murphy left Drake up 65-49 with 4:39 left.

Ellingson made five 3-pointers in the first half, including two in the final four minutes in a 10-2 run, and Drake led 37-24.

