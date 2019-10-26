Ellington capped the first drive of the game with a 19-yard scramble into the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Troy evened it up early in the second quarter and Ellington replied for the Panthers with a 40-yard scoring throw to Aubry Payne. The next Georgia State drive ended quickly when Paige broke for a 65-yard touchdown run on first down, extending the Panthers’ lead to 21-7 with 8:14 left in the first half. They were up 28-14 at halftime.