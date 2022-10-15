Ellis' 3 TDs lead Tennessee State past Tennessee Tech, 30-14

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Draylen Ellis threw a pair of touchdown passes and raced 50 yards for a touchdown just before intermission as Tennessee State scored the first 30 points in a 30-13 win over Tennessee Tech in their Ohio Valley Conference opener Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tigers dropped their first four games of the season and now have won back-to-back contests, including last week’s 41-17 win over Bethune-Cookman.

The Tigers drove 70 yards in 14 plays with their first possession to set up Kaleb Mosley’s 27-yard field goal. Ellis hit Benjamin Johnson II from 30-yards out on their next possession before capping the half with a 50-yard run with :38 left.

Deveon Bryant found Jytireus Smith with a short pass for a touchdown to put Tennessee State up 23-0 early in the third quarter, and Ellis hit JJ Holloman with a 21-yard strike to make it 30-0.

Jeremiah Oatsvall threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for Tennessee Tech (1-5, 0-3).

Ellis completed half of his 28 pass attempts, hitting nine different receivers for Tennessee State (2-4, 1-0). Jalen Rouse carried 20 times for 126 yards rushing.

Oatsvall was 18-of-30 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns with an interception and ran 13 times for 61 yards.

