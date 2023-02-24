Ellis and Louisville host Georgia Tech

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (4-24, 2-15 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-17, 3-14 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after El Ellis scored 21 points in Louisville’s 79-62 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 4.4.

The Cardinals are 2-15 in conference play. Louisville is 3-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dabbo Coleman is shooting 37.2% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Ellis is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

