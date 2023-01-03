Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville’s 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 1- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Orange are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals and Orange face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Advertisement

Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.9 points for the Orange. Judah Mintz is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article