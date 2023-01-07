Ellis and Louisville host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-13, 0-4 ACC)
The Cardinals have gone 2-7 in home games. Louisville has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.
The Demon Deacons are 2-2 in conference games. Wake Forest ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 36.3% from deep. Tyree Appleby paces the Demon Deacons shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.
The Cardinals and Demon Deacons square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisville.
Appleby is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.
Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.