Ellis and the USC Trojans host conference foe Colorado

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (11-5, 3-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes USC and Colorado meet on Thursday. The Trojans have gone 7-1 at home. USC has a 3-1 record in one-possession games. The Buffaloes are 3-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for USC.

KJ Simpson is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Buffaloes: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article