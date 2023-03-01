Ellis and the USC Trojans host conference foe No. 8 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12)
The Wildcats are 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tubelis averaging 2.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for USC.
Tubelis is shooting 57.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.