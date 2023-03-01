Ellis and the USC Trojans host conference foe No. 8 Arizona

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arizona Wildcats (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Azuolas Tubelis and the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats take on Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans in Pac-12 play Thursday. The Trojans are 14-1 on their home court. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Tre White averaging 5.2.

The Wildcats are 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tubelis averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Tubelis is shooting 57.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

