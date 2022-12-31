Ellis and USC host Washington State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 27 points in USC’s 80-67 victory against the Washington Huskies. The Cougars are 3-2 on their home court. Washington State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 3-0 in Pac-12 play. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Justin Powell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Drew Peterson is averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

