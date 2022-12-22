Ellis leads Louisville against NC State after 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (2-10, 0-2 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (10-3, 0-2 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -17; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the NC State Wolf Pack after El Ellis scored 24 points in Louisville’s 75-67 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Wolf Pack are 7-1 on their home court. NC State scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolf Pack and Cardinals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for NC State.

Ellis is averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 59.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

