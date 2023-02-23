Ellis leads USC against Colorado

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Boogie Ellis scored 33 points in USC's 85-75 victory over the Stanford Cardinal. The Buffaloes have gone 11-2 in home games. Colorado ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by J'Vonne Hadley averaging 2.4.

The Trojans are 11-5 in conference games. USC averages 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 16.4 points. KJ Simpson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Ellis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Drew Peterson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

