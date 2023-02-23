Ellis scores 21 to help USC cruise past Colorado 84-65

BOULDER, Colo. — Boogie Ellis scored 21 points and Southern California breezed to an 84-65 victory over Colorado on Thursday night.
KJ Simpson paced the Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11) with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Luke O’Brien added 12 points and five boards.
Ellis, the Pac-12’s reigning player of the week, scored 11 points and White and Dixon-Waters added eight apiece as the Trojans shot 63% from the floor to build a 43-30 lead at intermission. USC made 17 of 27 shots, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Simpson had 10 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 42% overall but made just 2 of 10 from distance.
Colorado scored the first five points of the game, but White hit a jumper to give USC a 16-14 lead with 12:26 left before halftime. The Trojans never trailed again.
Simpson sank two free throws to pull Colorado within 61-52 with 9:26 left in the game. USC answered with a 10-0 run, capped by Johnson’s three-point play and the Trojans led by 19 with 6:18 remaining.
Southern Cal shot 57% overall (33 of 48) and made 8 of 19 from beyond the arc (42%). Colorado shot 36% and hit just 6 of 28 from distance.
UP NEXT
USC: The Trojans travel to play Utah on Saturday.
Colorado: The Buffaloes host No. 4 UCLA on Sunday.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25