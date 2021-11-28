The Crimson Tide trailed by as many as nine points but grabbed a 33-30 halftime lead thanks to Jahvon Quinerly’s 3 with 2 seconds left. Alabama then used a 15-6 stretch to open up a 48-36 advantage 4 minutes into the second half, and broke the game open with a 17-0 run over five minutes — including two 3s from Shackelford.