Hess opened overtime with a 2-yard TD run, and Harley answered with scoring grabs of 18 and 22 yards.
SEMO had the final possession and gained eight yards on the first play, but lost yardage on the next two followed an incompletion to end it.
Brian Snead rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown for Austin Peay (2-4).
Hess rushed for four touchdowns and 115 yards for SEMO (1-3). Andrew Bunch threw for 191 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
