The Hawks took the lead for good with a 21-6 run during a little more than a 4-minute span and led 70-56 with 7:11 remaining. The run started on Carter’s 3-pointer and ended with his jump shot. Christian Lutete scored eight straight wrapping a pair of 3s around a layup and Obadiah Noel made two foul shots to reduce the deficit to 70-66 but UMass Lowell never got closer.