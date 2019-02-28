RUSTON, La. — Jon Elmore had 34 points as Marshall topped Louisiana Tech 90-79 on Thursday night.

Jarrod West had 15 points for Marshall (15-13, 8-7 Conference USA), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Taevion Kinsey added 13 points. Jannson Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

DaQuan Bracey had 26 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8). Amorie Archibald added 18 points. Anthony Duruji had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Thundering Herd evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 89-80 on Jan. 24. Marshall takes on North Texas on the road on Sunday. Louisiana Tech faces Florida International on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.