WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Tyler Seibring scored 26 points with four 3-pointers, Sheldon Eberhardt added a career-high 23 with three 3s, and Elon beat William & Mary 76-71 on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Steven Santa Ana scored 12 and grabbed seven rebounds for the Phoenix (6-14, 2-5 Colonial Athletic Association), who outrebounded the Tribe 41-34 and scored 15 second-chance points off of 11 offensive boards.

Tied at 36 at halftime, Matt Milon’s 3 sparked an 11-4 run for a 49-47 William & Mary lead, but Elon tied it at 57, then led 63-60 Eberhardt’s back-to-back hook shots. The lead changed hands three more times until Eberhardt’s 3 at the top of the key with 1:09 left put Elon up 72-71. Santa Ana added two free throws before Milon missed a 3-pointer and Seibring iced it with two more from the line.

Milon scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, Nathan Knight added 18 points with 14 rebounds and Chase Audige had 13 points for the Tribe (7-12, 3-4), who shot 42 percent in losing their third straight.

The game had 10 ties and 16 lead changes.

