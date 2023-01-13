Elon faces No. 22 Charleston (SC), aims to halt 7-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (2-15, 0-4 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Elon enters the matchup against No. 22 Charleston (SC) after losing seven straight games. The Cougars are 11-0 on their home court. Charleston (SC) is 13-1 against opponents over .500.

The Phoenix have gone 0-4 against CAA opponents. Elon allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Cougars and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Larson is averaging 11.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Cougars. Dalton Bolon is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

Zac Ervin is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11.2 points. Sean Halloran is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 67.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

