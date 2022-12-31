Elon hosts Nelson and Delaware

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (2-12, 0-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-6, 0-1 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -12.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on the Elon Phoenix after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 22 points in Delaware’s 87-73 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-3 in home games. Delaware is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Phoenix are 0-1 in CAA play. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 4.0.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Phoenix meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Mackinnon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

