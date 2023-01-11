Elon hosts Woods and N.C. A&T

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-11, 1-3 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-14, 0-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -3; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Elon Phoenix after Kam Woods scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 66-61 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix are 2-4 in home games. Elon has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies are 1-3 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 13.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Austin Johnson is averaging 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Woods is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article