UNC Wilmington (9-19, 5-10) vs. Elon (8-19, 4-10)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington looks to extend Elon’s conference losing streak to five games. Elon’s last CAA win came against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 57-56 on Jan. 31. UNC Wilmington took care of Hofstra by eight in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Elon’s Tyler Seibring, Steven Santa Ana and Sheldon Eberhardt have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Phoenix scoring this season, although that number has dropped to 47 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kai Toews has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all UNC Wilmington field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: UNC Wilmington has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 78.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Elon has an assist on 51 of 77 field goals (66.2 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC Wilmington has assists on 46 of 82 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among CAA teams.

