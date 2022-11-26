Elon Phoenix face the Radford Highlanders on 5-game losing streak

Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Elon Phoenix (1-5)
The Highlanders are 0-3 on the road. Radford ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 35.7% from deep. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo leads the Highlanders shooting 61.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Torrence Watson is shooting 32.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Elon.
Kenyon Giles is shooting 46.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.3 points for Radford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.