Elon Phoenix face the Radford Highlanders on 5-game slide

Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Elon Phoenix (1-5) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -3; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Elon will try to stop its five-game skid when the Phoenix take on Radford. The Phoenix have gone 1-1 at home. Elon is ninth in the CAA shooting 29.9% from downtown, led by John Bowen shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Ervin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Torrence Watson is shooting 32.8% and averaging 12.3 points for Elon.

Kenyon Giles averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.3 points for Radford.

