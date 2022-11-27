Elon Phoenix face the Radford Highlanders on 5-game slide

Radford Highlanders (3-3) at Elon Phoenix (1-5)
The Highlanders are 0-3 in road games. Radford is sixth in the Big South with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Shaquan Jules averaging 6.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zac Ervin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Torrence Watson is shooting 32.8% and averaging 12.3 points for Elon.
Kenyon Giles averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. DaQuan Smith is averaging 12.3 points for Radford.
