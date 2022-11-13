Elon Phoenix host the Harvard Crimson in cross-conference matchup

Harvard Crimson (1-1) vs. Elon Phoenix (1-1)
Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -6.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Elon Phoenix host the Harvard Crimson in a non-conference matchup.
Elon finished 10-22 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Phoenix averaged 67.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.
Harvard finished 5-9 in Ivy League play and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Crimson averaged 7.3 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.