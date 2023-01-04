Elon takes on UNC Wilmington, seeks to end 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-3, 2-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-13, 0-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -9.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Elon enters the matchup with UNC Wilmington after losing five straight games. The Phoenix have gone 2-3 in home games. Elon gives up 73.1 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Seahawks are 2-0 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 10.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

Donovan Newby is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 7.8 points. Trazarien White is shooting 50.3% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

