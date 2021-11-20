Elon closed the year with two consecutive wins and defeated two teams that were ranked at the time of play. The Phoenix also beat then No. 21-ranked Richmond 20-7 in October.
Rhode Island’s (7-4, 4-4) two-game win streak came to an end. In a season of runs, the Rams started with five straight wins, followed with three straight defeats then won back-to-back.
Kasim Hill threw for 394 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Rams.
