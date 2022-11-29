Elon visits High Point, looks to stop road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (1-6) at High Point Panthers (5-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Elon hits the road against High Point looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. High Point is the Big South leader with 40.5 rebounds per game led by Ahmard Harvey averaging 7.0.

The Phoenix are 0-2 on the road. Elon allows 74.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoulaye averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Jaden House is shooting 50.6% and averaging 22.3 points for High Point.

Sean Halloran is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Torrence Watson is averaging 12.0 points and 5.1 rebounds for Elon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

