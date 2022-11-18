Elon visits NC State after Joiner's 26-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0)
Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State’s 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers.
NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack shot 41.2% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
Elon went 10-22 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 4.6 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.