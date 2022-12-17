Elon visits Valparaiso after King's 20-point outing

Elon Phoenix (2-9) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-7, 0-2 MVC)
The Phoenix are 0-4 in road games. Elon is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 10.3 points. Ben Krikke is averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.
Zac Ervin is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 11 points. Sean Halloran is averaging 13.4 points, five assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Elon.
LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.
Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.