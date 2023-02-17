Elon visits Vuga and Monmouth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Phoenix (7-21, 5-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (6-22, 5-10 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Elon Phoenix after Klemen Vuga scored 23 points in Monmouth’s 77-62 loss to the Northeastern Huskies. The Hawks have gone 3-9 in home games. Monmouth is 3-18 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix have gone 5-10 against CAA opponents. Elon is 5-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks and Phoenix square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakari Spence is averaging four points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Myles Foster is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Sean Halloran is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

