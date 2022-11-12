Embery-Simpson scores 20, Tulsa beats Jackson State 85-79

TULSA, Okla. — Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored 20 points off of the bench to lead Tulsa over Jackson State 85-79 on Saturday.
Trace Young led the way for the Tigers (0-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Ken Evans added 15 points and two steals for Jackson State.
Embery-Simpson put up 10 points in the first half for Tulsa, who led 37-34 at the break. Dalger led Tulsa with 11 points in the second half as the team outscored Jackson State by three points over the final half.
