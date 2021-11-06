Aidan Borguet scored on a 22-yard run in the third quarter before the Lions rallied, but Borguet sealed it with a 10-yard run. He finished with 98 yards on 15 carries.
Harvard had 473 yards of total offense.
Joe Green threw for 213 yards and a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown for Columbia, which only had 49 yards on the ground.
___
