YPSILANTI, Mich. — Ben Bryant's 16-yard pass to Bryson Cannon over the middle was the lone touchdown in a game that saw six field goals provide the bulk of the scoring as Eastern Michigan edged Miami (Ohio) 13-12 in a Mid-American Conference battle on Saturday.

The touchdown capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive as Cannon crashed through a pair of defenders to give Eastern Michigan (4-2, 1-1) a 7-6 lead midway through the second quarter. Chad Ryland tacked on field goals of 47 and 33 yards as the Eagles extended their lead to 13-6.

Graham Nicholson, who kicked four field goals for the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1), booted 31 and 44-yarders that cut the gap to 13-12 with 6:29 left to play.

The Eagles took over and wound the clock down to almost zero before punting.

Bryant went 21-of-31 passing for 206 yards. Miami outgained the Eagles 385 yards to 257 with Mayer throwing for 259 yards. Jack Sorenson had 123 yards on seven catches for the RedHawks.

