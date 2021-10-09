Graham Nicholson, who kicked four field goals for the RedHawks (2-4, 1-1), booted 31 and 44-yarders that cut the gap to 13-12 with 6:29 left to play.
Eastern Michigan sealed the one-point win when A.J. Mayer's fourth-down pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage, ending the RedHawks final drive with under two minutes to go.
The Eagles took over and wound the clock down to almost zero before punting.
Bryant went 21-of-31 passing for 206 yards. Miami outgained the Eagles 385 yards to 257 with Mayer throwing for 259 yards. Jack Sorenson had 123 yards on seven catches for the RedHawks.
