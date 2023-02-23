Enaruna, Cleveland State Vikings to visit Meyer, Green Bay Phoenix

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland State Vikings (18-11, 13-5 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-26, 2-16 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Bay -13; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cade Meyer and the Green Bay Phoenix host Tristan Enaruna and the Cleveland State Vikings. The Phoenix have gone 2-8 in home games. Green Bay averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Vikings are 13-5 against conference opponents. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Tujautae Williams averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Tucker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Meyer is averaging 11 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Enaruna is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

