Enaruna leads Cleveland State over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-60

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Tristan Enaruna finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to power Cleveland State to a 72-60 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Monday night.

Enaruna also had three steals for the Vikings (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams added 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and five rebounds. Deshon Parker shot 6 of 10 from the field and scored 12.