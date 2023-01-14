The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Enaruna's 18 lead Cleveland State past IUPUI 89-54

By
January 14, 2023 at 2:42 p.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS — Tristan Enaruna’s 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 89-54 on Saturday.

Enaruna was 6 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 16 points and added three steals. Jayson Woodrich recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

John Egbuta led the way for the Jaguars (3-16, 0-8) with 15 points. Chris Osten added 11 points for IUPUI. In addition, DJ Jackson finished with nine points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Jaguars.

NEXT UP

Cleveland State takes on Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Monday, and IUPUI hosts Oakland on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...