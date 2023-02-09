English scores 15 as McNeese takes down SE Louisiana 69-66

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Trae English had 15 points in McNeese’s 69-66 win over SE Louisiana on Thursday night.
Boogie Anderson led the Lions (14-11, 8-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Alec Woodard added 12 points and three steals for SE Louisiana. Roger McFarlane also had 11 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. McNeese visits New Orleans while SE Louisiana hosts Nicholls State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.