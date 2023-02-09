English scores 15 as McNeese takes down SE Louisiana 69-66

English also contributed five assists for the Cowboys (7-19, 4-9 Southland Conference). Christian Shumate added 14 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Harwin Francois finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 13 points. The Cowboys broke a nine-game losing streak.