NEWARK, Del. — Eric Carter scored a career-high 33 points with 12 rebounds and Delaware held off St. Francis (Pa) 88-83 on Sunday.

Carter finished shooting 12 of 14 and made 8 of 10 foul shots. He hit a pair of free throws with 2:06 remaining for an 83-78 lead.

Keith Braxton buried a 3-pointer with 87 seconds left before Ithiel Horton’s jump shot with 54 seconds to go put Delaware up 85-81. Braxton followed with two more free throws but the Red Flash wouldn’t score again.

Delaware (8-3) shot 34 of 59 (58 percent) to overcome the Red Flash’s 14-of-32 3-point shooting (43.8). Horton scored 15 points for the Blue Hens, Kevin Anderson, 14 and Darian Bryant, 12.

Jamaal King led St. Francis (3-6) with 26 points and eight assists, Braxton scored 19 and Isaiah Blackmon scored 15. The Red Flash remained winless on the road losing its sixth straight.

