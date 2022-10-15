Erickson leads San Diego to 28-3 romp over Presbyterian

SAN DIEGO — Judd Erickson threw three touchdown passes and San Diego rolled to a 28-3 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.
Erickson hooked up with Michael Carner for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter after a lengthy weather delay, and added a 5-yard touchdown toss to Vance Jefferson in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Parker Maddrey’s third-quarter field goal was the lone score for the Blue Hose (1-6, 0-4).
