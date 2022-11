Vance Jefferson caught a 7-yard TD pass from Erickson that capped a 10-play, 96-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock and opened the scoring late in the first quarter. Re-al Mitchell — who had 10 carries for 66 yards rushing — scored on a 3-yard reception to give San Diego (5-5, 4-3 Pioneer League) a 14-0 lead just before halftime.