South Alabama (8-7, 1-3) trailed by 20 through most of the second half and saw a two-game win streak end.

JD Williams added 14 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for Louisiana-Monroe. Josh Nicholas added six assists. Ertel was 14-for-24 shooting, the rest of the team 13-for-31.

AD

Louisiana-Monroe registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists.

Chad Lott scored 13 points for the Jaguars, Trhae Mitchell added 11 points. Josh Ajayi added eight points with seven rebounds.

AD

Louisiana-Monroe plays Coastal Carolina on the road on Monday. South Alabama plays Texas-Arlington on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD