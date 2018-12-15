MONROE, La. — Michael Ertel nailed five from long distance to total 21 points as Louisiana-Monroe ran out to an early lead and held off Stephen F. Austin 74-58 on Saturday.

Louisiana-Monroe (5-4) won back-to-back games for the first time since opening the season with two straight victories. The Warhawks beat Grambling 72-67 on Tuesday.

JD Williams had 19 points with nine rebounds and Daishon Smith posted 14 points while dishing out a career-best seven assists. The senior tied his record with six assists in the first half.

ULM raced to an 11-0 lead before SFA got on the board and led 26-10 midway of the first half. The Warhawks shot 50 percent (14-28) in the first half, while limiting the Lumberjacks to 10-of-34 shooting (29 percent).

Trailing 40-27 at halftime, the Lumberjacks opened the second period on a 14-7 run to close to 47-41 with 13:00 remaining. Shannon Bogues drained a 3-pointer to get the deficit to 50-46 with 11:15 left. Smith answered with a trey and two free throws to stretch the lead back to 55-46.

Bogues had 18 points and 12 rebounds for SFA (5-4). Kevon Harris added 17 points and Davonte Fitzgerald chipped in 16 with nine boards.

