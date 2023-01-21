Ervin and Elon host Towson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Towson Tigers (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-17, 0-6 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Elon -10; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the Towson Tigers after Zac Ervin scored 20 points in Elon’s 62-54 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Phoenix are 2-5 in home games. Elon gives up 73.5 points and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-2 in CAA play. Towson ranks third in the CAA allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Phoenix and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Phoenix. Ervin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Nicolas Timberlake averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Towson.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article