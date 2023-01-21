Ervin and Elon host Towson

Towson Tigers (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (2-17, 0-6 CAA)
The Tigers are 5-2 in CAA play. Towson ranks third in the CAA allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.
The Phoenix and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Halloran is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Phoenix. Ervin is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Elon.
Nicolas Timberlake averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Towson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.
Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.