Mike Okauru had 15 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks (5-14, 0-6), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Jaylen Sims added 12 points.

UNCW went on a 7-0 run late in the first half to lead 33-27 and held on for a five-point halftime lead. Elon opened the second half on an 11-5 surge and took a 44-43 lead on a Woods 3-pointer and never looked back.

AD

The Seahawks shot 18% after halftime (5-for-28).

AD

Elon matches up against Drexel on the road on Thursday. UNC Wilmington plays Hofstra at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com