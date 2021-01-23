Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 28 points for the Grizzlies (7-8, 3-5). Cameron Parker scored a season-high 20 points and Kyle Owens had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Sacramento State avenged its 78-66 defeat against the Grizzlies on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.