Tarik Cool had 19 points for the Bengals (7-6, 4-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Robert Ford III added 16 points.
The Hornets evened the season series against the Bengals with the win. Idaho State defeated Sacramento State 57-56 on Sunday.
