Essegian, Wahl help send Wisconsin past Iowa 64-52

MADISON, Wisc. — Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Tyler Wahl had a double-double and Wisconsin beat Iowa 64-52 on Wednesday night.
Wahl scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn scored 12. Essegian’s 2-for-7 effort from 3-point range pulled him into a tie with Brad Davison for the freshman school record for made 3s (60) in a season.
Essegian’s second 3 with 10:26 left gave Wisconsin the lead for good at 43-41 and it steadily pulled away from there. Despite Wisconsin’s 4-for-18 shooting performance from 3-point range and 10-for-18 foul shooting, the Badgers were 25-of-48 (52.1%) shooting overall.
Tony Perkins and Filip Rebraca each scored 13 points for Iowa and reserve Payton Sandfort scored 10. Iowa was 20-for-62 shooting (32.3%) and 3 of 28 (10.7%) behind the arc. It was the second consecutive game in which the Hawkeyes missed 15 of their first 17 3s. They finished 3 of 24 from distance in Sunday’s 80-60 loss to Northwestern. Entering Wednesday among the Power 5 schools, Iowa owned the largest disparity between points scored at home (89.2) and on the road (69.7).
Iowa hosts Michigan State on Saturday. Wisconsin plays at Michigan on Sunday.
