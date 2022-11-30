Estrada and Hofstra host George Mason

Hofstra Pride (6-2) at George Mason Patriots (3-4)
The Pride are 2-1 in road games. Hofstra has a 6-2 record against opponents above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is scoring 12.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Patriots. Victor Bailey Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7% for George Mason.
Estrada is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 12.0 points for Hofstra.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.