Estrada guides Hofstra to 86-62 victory over Delaware

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y, — Aaron Estrada had 17 points in Hofstra’s 86-62 victory against Delaware on Saturday.
Ebby Asamoah led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-8, 2-3) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Delaware also got 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Jyare Davis. Gianmarco Arletti scored nine.
Estrada had 11 points in the first half to lead Hofstra to a 37-25 lead at intermission.
Both teams play on Monday. Hofstra visits Towson while Delaware travels to play Northeastern.
