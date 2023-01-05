Estrada, Hofstra Pride square off against the Hampton Pirates

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-11, 0-2 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -10; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Hampton in CAA action Thursday. The Pirates are 3-1 in home games. Hampton is 0-1 in one-possession games. The Pride are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is ninth in the CAA scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Aaron Estrada averaging 9.2.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Nesbitt is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 31.1% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pride. Estrada is averaging 17.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

